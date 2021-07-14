-$1.37 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.30). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($4.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. 160,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,323. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $56.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.