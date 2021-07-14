-$1.37 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.30). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($4.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. 160,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,323. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $56.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

