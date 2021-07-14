$1.61 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.95.

ADI opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $6,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.