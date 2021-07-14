$1.61 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.95.

ADI opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $6,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.