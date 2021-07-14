1,016,379 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,016,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,449,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

