132,440 Shares in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REVHU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $52,260,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $30,150,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $26,316,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $24,048,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $20,100,000.

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

