136,748 Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Purchased by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,000. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 2.3% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. 11,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,660. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -778.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

