151,542 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Acquired by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 151,542 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Peabody Energy accounts for about 0.2% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 0.15% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 163,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392,166. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

