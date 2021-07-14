175,000 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCLEU. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,051,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $11,892,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,489,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.