$185.81 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MKTX) will announce sales of $185.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.60 million and the highest is $193.79 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $184.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $764.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.90 million to $796.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $872.56 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $894.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NYSE:MKTX opened at $459.00 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.84, for a total value of $2,319,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $11,784,640.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.