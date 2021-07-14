1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. 44,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,384. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.30.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $338,027.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,186 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after buying an additional 4,448,846 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,545,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,920,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 945,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

