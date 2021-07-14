$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce $2.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.86 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.90 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.48. 24,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,373. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

