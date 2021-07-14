$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $13.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of ED traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $73.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.