$202.83 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to announce sales of $202.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.70 million to $203.10 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $155.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $894.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $887.90 million to $899.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.35. 819,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,732. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

