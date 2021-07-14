21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 199.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.25% of 21Vianet Group worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 937,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,523,000 after purchasing an additional 743,236 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,132,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,423,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNET opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

