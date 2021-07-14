22,594 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 38.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.79. 12,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,076. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

