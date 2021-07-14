2,270,000 Shares in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hoth Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

