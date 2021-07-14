2,355 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VYM opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96.

