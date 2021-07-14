2,355 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Titus Wealth Management

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VYM opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.