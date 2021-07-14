27,289 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of XPDIU stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

