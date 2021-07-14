$294.55 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post sales of $294.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $292.10 million. SPX reported sales of $373.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NYSE SPXC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.39. 128,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,389. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34. SPX has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SPX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,968,000 after buying an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 478,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 348,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

