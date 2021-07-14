$3.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the highest is $3.21. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $205.43 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

