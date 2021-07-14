$3.36 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $3.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $10.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.20.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,868. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $414.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

