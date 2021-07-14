310,947 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 310,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,483,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 314.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 338,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 95.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 140,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. 23,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.