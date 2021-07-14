$380.73 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report $380.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.00 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $283.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $204,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $96,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after buying an additional 257,429 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after buying an additional 186,546 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,571,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK stock opened at $389.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $188.81 and a 12 month high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

