$4.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.22. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $3.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $22.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $24.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.04 to $27.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.62.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.55. 23,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $149.64 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

