4,163 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Y stock opened at $663.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $486.49 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $693.83.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

