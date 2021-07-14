421,468 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 421,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Brixmor Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,750 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

