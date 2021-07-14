447,494 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 447,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.55% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

