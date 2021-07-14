46,250 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,691,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,609,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,457,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $187.03 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.87 and a twelve month high of $188.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.27.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.