$473.98 Million in Sales Expected for Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) will announce sales of $473.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Royalty Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $457.30 million and the highest is $490.65 million. Royalty Pharma reported sales of $511.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royalty Pharma.

NYSE:RPRX opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 73,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $3,084,806.23. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,314,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $55,370,944.32. Insiders sold a total of 1,986,179 shares of company stock valued at $85,795,135 over the last three months.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

