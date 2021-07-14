$476.60 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report sales of $476.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $488.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $366.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,920. The stock has a market cap of $785.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $92,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

