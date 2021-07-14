47,845 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10.

