53,061 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

CCI stock opened at $200.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $203.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

