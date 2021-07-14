$56.22 Million in Sales Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to announce $56.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.94 million to $56.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $224.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $224.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $265.88 million, with estimates ranging from $244.86 million to $286.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million.

HIMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $49,923,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $9,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of -0.12.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

