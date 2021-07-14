56,189 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 82,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.19.

Shares of KNX opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

