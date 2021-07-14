5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.86. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 100,258 shares changing hands.

VNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$229.60 million and a P/E ratio of 78.33.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,542,150. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$210,675. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697.

5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

