5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.86. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 100,258 shares changing hands.
VNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$229.60 million and a P/E ratio of 78.33.
In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,542,150. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$210,675. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697.
5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.