60,000 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Acquired by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,864. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

