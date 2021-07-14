60,000 Shares in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Acquired by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Malacca Straits Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 687,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 620,700 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ MLAC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,514. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.