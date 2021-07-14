600,000 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $298,000.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:PTOCU remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,968. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.