6,226 Shares in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

YELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Yellow in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48. Yellow Co. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $306.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

