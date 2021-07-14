625,488 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Bought by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 625,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,140,000. Chesapeake Energy makes up about 3.9% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $416,000. CarVal Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $115,974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $10,377,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,909. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

