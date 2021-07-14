$740.71 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report sales of $740.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $733.11 million to $747.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $615.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,221. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.81. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $259.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

