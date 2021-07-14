74,395 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) Purchased by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

OTCMKTS ENFAU remained flat at $$10.32 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,325. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

