$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to report sales of $80,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $100,000.00. Geron posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after buying an additional 1,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 302,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Geron by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 262,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Geron by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Geron by 4,606.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 961,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GERN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 81,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,932,354. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $402.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

