$81.50 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to announce sales of $81.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.01 million and the highest is $88.39 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $25.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 220.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $334.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.15 million to $356.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $486.63 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $520.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

INN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 622,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,519. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $960.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

