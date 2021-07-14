$845.52 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AKAM) will announce $845.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $849.17 million and the lowest is $843.07 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $794.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

In other news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Insiders sold a total of 30,719 shares of company stock worth $3,579,893 in the last quarter.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

