8,580 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNMR. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $52,897,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $54,947,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $33,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after buying an additional 547,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $18,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNMR opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

