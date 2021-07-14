8,600 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period.

Shares of GUSH stock opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.16.

