88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,939,600 shares, an increase of 734.1% from the June 15th total of 4,188,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,321,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of 88 Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. 88 Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

88 Energy Company Profile

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

