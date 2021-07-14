8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,339 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,568,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $2,378,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in 8X8 by 13.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.82. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $43,456.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,907.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,262 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

