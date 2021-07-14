A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) Major Shareholder William A. Richardson Sells 17,101 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 17,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $878,991.40. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMRK stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,090. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

