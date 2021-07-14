A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $3,555,000.00. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Insiders sold a total of 175,328 shares of company stock worth $12,357,676 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.